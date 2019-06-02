Port Dalhousie waterfront undergoing a revival

Port Dalhousie has long been a hotspot for tourists and locals, but after more than a decade of defunct condo tower plans the waterfront is undergoing a much needed revival.

The former Lincoln Fabrics building is now being developed into a 120-unit condo building named the Harbour Club. Plans to transform the historic building on Lakeport Road have been moving ahead since St. Catharines city council approved zoning amendments for the mixed-use project last August. Designs for the resort-style condo were released at a launch party. The existing 1900s era factory first housed Maple Leaf Rubber Company until Lincoln Fabrics assumed ownership in 1955 and operated until two years ago. In 2012 a number of buildings, including the iconic the Port Mansion theatre, were demolished to make way for another development, a 17 storey condo tower but the plans were met with opposition because of the projects’ height and that site still sits empty.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says the “talk” is now “action”, calling it a transformation of a signature building in Port Dalhousie that will in turn become a destination.

Sales for the Harbour Club open to the public later this month with prices range from $500,000 up to an estimated $1,500,000