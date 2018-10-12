Restaurant manager charged with sexual assault of customer

A Port Dalhousie restaurant manager has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a female customer.

Police say a woman was with a companion at a restaurant in the area of Lock St. and Lakeport Rd. between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

A member of the restaurant’s management team approached the woman’s table and during the conversation, the customer was sexually assaulted.

Rocco Giovannelli, of Mississauga, has been charged with sexual assault. He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Niagara police say they are not releasing the name of the restaurant but believe there may be more victims.

Investigators are hoping to speak with any potential witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Matthew Catherwood at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge number 9399.