A Port Colborne mother says her son was trying to help when he was swarmed and attacked

The mother of a 23-year old man who was assaulted in Port Colborne last month says he’s still recovering after he was attacked by a group of teens.

The video was making the rounds on social media. Four teens have since been arrested but police are still looking for one other person.

The video shows a young man being punched, then knocked down while others join in hitting and kicking him.

His mother, who doesn’t want to be identified out of fear, says her 23 year old son Scott, was walking to the store on August 26th when he saw a group of kids harassing a homeless woman who was sleeping on a bench near the canal. The group then followed him from the bridge to the 7-11 store on Clarence street and attacked him.

Police have arrested 4 people, 3 of them are 15 and 16 years old the other a 19 year old man. Each has been charged with assault.

They have issued an arrest warrant for the fifth individual, a 17 year old who was also involved in the assault.

His mother says although the video was difficult for her to watch, had it not been posted online and shared, she doesn’t think her son’s assault would have gotten the attention that it did resulting in those arrests.