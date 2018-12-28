Port Colborne man charged with sexual assaults of 2 children

A 59-year-old Port Colborne man has been arrested in connection with sexual assaults against two children.

York Regional Police began investigating a historical sexual assault on Dec. 14 after a man came forward to police with information about an incident that had allegedly happened when he was a young child.

Officers from York region subsequently took over investigations by Niagara police of additional incidents that allegedly happened in Port Colborne in 2017.

Richard Rose was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say Rose lived in Markham from 1991 to 2015 and “had access to children in multiple areas of his life.” They say he was a pastor at a church in North York and managed a Markham hockey team. There was also a home daycare operated out of his family home in Markham.

Investigators say the accused has ties to the areas of Montreal, as well as Rimbey, Alberta and Nova Scotia where he worked as a pastor.

Police said in a news release they are releasing an image of the accused in an effort to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

Rose is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on Jan. 18, 2019.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.