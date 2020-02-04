Port Colborne man arrested in jewellery store robbery

A Port Colborne man has been arrested after a jewellery store employee was held at gunpoint during a robbery.

Officers were called to the Peoples Jewellers inside the Seaway Mall in Welland around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man had entered the store and asked to try on some jewellery. He then pointed a handgun at a staff member before fleeing with the items.

Investigators learned the man had left the area in a silver Ford Taurus. A short time later, a member of the public called police to complain about how a silver Taurus was driving.

Officers tracked down the suspect in a hotel parking lot in the area of Lundy’s Lane and the QEW in Niagara Falls.

“The room where the suspect was staying was contained by 2 District – Niagara Falls uniform officers. The NRPS Emergency Task Unit and Crisis Negotiators were called in to assist with the arrest,” said Niagara police in a news release. “The male suspect and a female were arrested without incident when they exited the room.”

Police determined the woman was not involved in the robbery and she was released.

Brandon Jake Raymond Zimmerman, 27, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, fail to comply with recognizance of bail, possession of a weapon contrary to a weapons prohibition order and fail to comply with probation order.