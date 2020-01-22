‘Poor behaviours’ behind majority of snowmobile deaths: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has revealed that “poor behaviours” are behind the majority of snowmobiling deaths in the province.

Police looked at data collected from 2009 to 2019. During that time, OPP investigated 175 snowmobile fatalities in Ontario.

Among the findings, excessive speed, loss of control, driving too fast for the conditions and “ability impaired by alcohol” were listed as the top contributing factors.

Police say alcohol was involved in 45 per cent of deaths.

It was also revealed that almost half of the snowmobilers who died were travelling on frozen lakes or rivers at the time of the incident.

“The circumstances that led to the deaths include intentionally driving onto open water (puddle jumping/water skipping), breaking through the ice and collisions with other snowmobiles and natural landmarks,” said OPP in a news release.

Police are reminding drivers that no ice is safe ice.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs has an online tool for keeping snowmobilers well-informed about the status of trails throughout Ontario.

All riders should ensure they use proper safety equipment in addition to wearing appropriate outerwear for the environmental conditions they may encounter.

“Whether you are a beginner or seasoned snowmobiler, it is important to avoid all manner of risk while enjoying the thousands of kilometres of diverse, scenic snowmobile trails Ontario has to offer,” said Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation in a news release. “Maintaining control of your snowmobile at all times and never making alcohol or drugs part of your ride will go a long way to keeping snowmobilers and their passengers safe this season.”