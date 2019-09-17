Politicians to take part in annual International Plowing Match

Ontario politicians are set to take part in the annual International Plowing Match on Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will both be in Verner, Ont. for the match’s opening ceremonies. Green party Leader Mike Schreiner will also be at the match as well as John Fraser for the Liberal Party.

Politicians usually join in the annual parade and party leaders drive tractors to see who can most successfully plow a straight furrow.

Last year, a small group of protestors tried to interrupt Doug Ford’s speech in Chatham, Ont.

The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo is a five-day celebration of agriculture and rural living. It’s held in a different part of the province each year.

Traditionally, the provincial legislature shuts down so MPPs can attend Opening Day but this year legislators are on an extended break and won’t be back in session until Oct. 28.