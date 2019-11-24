Political analyst Keith Leslie weighs in on sewage cover-up

A number of questions have been raised about the sewage leak in Hamilton that sent 24 billion litres of raw waste into Cootes Paradise. We bring in Keith Leslie to discuss.
