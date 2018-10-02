;
Police seize stun gun, knife and drugs, Glanbrook man charged

A 30-year-old man is facing several drugs and weapons-related charges after being arrested in Hamilton.

Niagara police contacted Hamilton police on Friday to help locate a Glanbrook man wanted in connection with an incident that happened in Niagara Region.

Around 10 p.m., Hamilton police officers found the man inside a parked vehicle in an alleyway near King St. East and Ferguson Ave. North.

During the arrest, police say they seized a stun gun, knife, cash, marijuana, cocaine and several items of drug paraphernalia that were in the man’s possession.

Terry Monahan, of Glanbrook, is facing multiple charged including possession of prohibited weapon, possession of cocaine.



