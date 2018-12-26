Police seize $80K worth of drugs from Hamilton Mountain home

Four people are facing charges after roughly $80,000 worth of drugs were seized on Hamilton Mountain.

Police executed a search warrant a home on the west mountain on Dec. 21 after officers “vigorously” began investigating information they received about illegal drug activity.

Officers seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and an undisclosed amount of cash during their search.

Two Hamilton residents, and two people from Ajax were arrested and face several charges including three counts of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.