;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police seize $55K worth of drugs, Niagara Falls residents charged

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local, Niagara
Tags: crime, drug trafficking, drugs, niagara, niagara police, Niagara Police Service, police


Two Niagara Falls residents are facing charges after police seized more than $55,000 worth of drugs while executing several search warrants.

Police began looking into the distribution of drugs by two people in Niagara Falls.

Following a months-long investigation, the Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit, the Morality Unit, Guns Gangs & Grows and the Emergency Task Unit executed search warrants at two homes and inside two vehicles.

Police seized a large quantity of drugs, a prohibited weapon and roughly $3,300 “in proceeds of crime.”

Jumal Stewart, 31, and Geol Spencer, 30, were arrested and face multiple charges including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.



LATEST STORIES

Police seize $55K worth of drugs, Niagara Falls residents charged

Two women charged in labour trafficking investigation

Police identify 2nd suspect in Brantford shooting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php