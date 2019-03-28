Police seize $55K worth of drugs, Niagara Falls residents charged

Two Niagara Falls residents are facing charges after police seized more than $55,000 worth of drugs while executing several search warrants.

Police began looking into the distribution of drugs by two people in Niagara Falls.

Following a months-long investigation, the Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit, the Morality Unit, Guns Gangs & Grows and the Emergency Task Unit executed search warrants at two homes and inside two vehicles.

Police seized a large quantity of drugs, a prohibited weapon and roughly $3,300 “in proceeds of crime.”

Jumal Stewart, 31, and Geol Spencer, 30, were arrested and face multiple charges including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.