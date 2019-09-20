Police seize $52K in cash and drugs in St. Catharines

Niagara police have seized over $52,000 in drugs and cash from a home in St. Catharines.

Back in August, detectives with the District Street Crime Unit launched an investigation into drug trafficking in the city.

Officers executed a search warrant at a north-end apartment building on Thursday and seized $32,000 in drugs and roughly $20,000 in cash.

Robert Balyk, 64, of St. Catharines and Anthony Petrushko, 62, of Welland were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

Balyk also faces one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Both men were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.