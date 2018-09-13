Police seize $136K worth of stolen property, Hamilton man charged

A 19-year-old man has been charged after Halton police seized roughly $136,000 worth of stolen property from a home in Hamilton.

According to police, Halton Region has experienced an increase in commercial break and enters since July. “These entries targeted gas stations, convenience stores and jewellery stores,” said police in a news release. “The culprits stole a variety of items, including cigarettes, lighters, rings and necklaces. In several of the entries, a stolen vehicle was used to transport the stolen property.”

On Sept. 10, police were called to five separate commercial break and enters, four in Oakville and one in Burlington. The investigation led to the arrest of Richard Lebert of Hamilton.

Police executed a search warrant at a Hamilton home and seized cigarettes, lighters, cellphones, jewellery and keys for suspected stolen vehicles. Police also found quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, marihuana, oxycodone, hydromorphone, cannabis resin and cash.

Lebert is facing 27 charges including break and enter and possession for the purpose of trafficking.