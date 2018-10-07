Hamilton Police search for missing woman

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Joyce Caines was reported missing yesterday.

Police say she was last seen in the area of Main Street East and Wellington Street South on September 30 at around 11 in the morning. They believe she may have traveled to the Toronto area.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as a white woman, 61 years old and approximately 5`8″ with a thin build.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.