;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police search for missing 31-year-old Hamilton man

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Hamilton Police Service, missing

PeterDelCont

Hamilton police are searching for a 31-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Police say Peter DelConte was last spotted in the area of Main St. East and Sherman Ave. South on Sunday, the same day he was reported missing.

Investigators say his family has not seen him since Sept. 26 and they are concerned for his well-being.

Police describe him as white, roughly six-feet tall, 175 lbs, and has shoulder length, brown hair with facial hair. He was wearing khaki shorts, a beige t-shirt, and a gold necklace with a cross.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East End Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.



LATEST STORIES

OPP says multiple vehicles damaged near Caledonia Fair

Canada inks new trade deal with U.S. and Mexico called USMCA

Police search for missing 31-year-old Hamilton man

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php