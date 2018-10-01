Police search for missing 31-year-old Hamilton man

Hamilton police are searching for a 31-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Police say Peter DelConte was last spotted in the area of Main St. East and Sherman Ave. South on Sunday, the same day he was reported missing.

Investigators say his family has not seen him since Sept. 26 and they are concerned for his well-being.

Police describe him as white, roughly six-feet tall, 175 lbs, and has shoulder length, brown hair with facial hair. He was wearing khaki shorts, a beige t-shirt, and a gold necklace with a cross.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East End Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.