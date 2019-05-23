Police search for missing Burlington man with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE

Halton Regional Police Service is thanking the public for their help in locating a missing Burlington senior.

David Harris, 71, was last seen by family on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Rotary Way and Dundas St.

Harris’ family and Halton police were concerned for his well being because he is required to take medicine for Alzheimer’s and other medical conditions.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday, Halton police said the man had been located safe and well.