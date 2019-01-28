Police say ‘significant development’ expected in Bruce McArthur case

Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected in the case of an alleged serial killer accused of murdering eight men.

Bruce McArthur, 67, faces eight counts of first-degree in relation to the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Many of the men were first reported missing from Toronto’s gay village between 2010 and 2017.

McArthur was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018 in his Thorncliffe Park apartment.

Police recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a home in Toronto where McArthur worked as a landscaper while the remains of an eighth man was found in a nearby ravine.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. McArthur waived his right to a preliminary hearing late last year. The self-employed landscaper will stand trial in January 2020.

McArthur is scheduled for a court hearing shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.