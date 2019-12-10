Police rule woman’s death in Welland a homicide

By
Sylvie Lendvay
-

The Niagara Regional Police homicide unit has taken over a case where a woman died following an incident in a Welland home last week.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Garner Avenue December 6th at 6:30 a.m. A 29 year old woman was found with serious injuries and transported to a local hospital. She was later air-lifted to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries. On Monday December 9th, she died of her injuries.

Neighbours in the area told CHCH that there was some sort of a domestic dispute that lead up to the incident.

Police have not made any arrests but say there is no threat to public safety.

The victims sister described her as a feisty, happy woman. “[She] Never hesitated to help you if she could. We could laugh together for hours. She was loved by so many people. You really couldn’t help but love her,” she wrote.

Detectives say they will be releasing more information once a post mortem is conducted.

