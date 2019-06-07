Police respond to security alarm at Eastgate Mall, 2 stores broken into

Cash and merchandise were stolen from Bentley and Fine Touch Jewelers inside Eastgate Mall early Friday morning.

Hamilton police responded to a security alarm shortly after 5 a.m. at the mall located at 75 Centennial Parkway.

Police say they responded within four minutes and secured the exterior of the building. Over the next several hours, patrol, K9 and the BEAR Unit searched the mall and confirmed entries into the two stores.

Eastgate square lockdown now lifted. Owner of Fine Touch tells me someone broke in through the roof of his store. Detectives and k9 checking each store before owners open them. @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/XtWzOhQma5 — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) June 7, 2019



The mall was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Thank you #HamOnt for your patience. Eastgate Mall is now partially open as we continue to investigate an early morning security alarm. A police presence remains in the area. Updates will follow. //t.co/rCy2ARBAWL — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 7, 2019



Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at (905)-546-2991.