Police respond to security alarm at Eastgate Mall, 2 stores broken into

Cash and merchandise were stolen from Bentley and Fine Touch Jewelers inside Eastgate Mall early Friday morning.

Hamilton police responded to a security alarm shortly after 5 a.m. at the mall located at 75 Centennial Parkway.

Police say they responded within four minutes and secured the exterior of the building. Over the next several hours, patrol, K9 and the BEAR Unit searched the mall and confirmed entries into the two stores.


The mall was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.


Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at (905)-546-2991.



