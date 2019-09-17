Police respond to ‘family trouble’ on Hamilton Mountain

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a member of his family on Hamilton Mountain.

Police received a call for ‘family trouble’ at a home on East 36th St. shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

Everyone exited the house before officers arrived except for a man who had allegedly threatened a family member.

The Hamilton Police Emergency Response Unit was brought in to help and began negotiating with the man.

At the same time, a fire broke out in the basement of the home. “The fire created a large amount of smoke, causing the male to evacuate the residence,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “Upon exiting, he attempted to flee and was subsequently arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Hamilton firefighters managed to quickly put the fire out.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

The area was closed to traffic and residents were being asked to stay away but it has since been reopened.