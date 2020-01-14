Police release photos of Fort Erie convenience store robbery suspect

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) has released two new images of a suspect wanted in a convenience store robbery.

Officers were called to the Crystal Mart on Queens Circle in Fort Erie Sunday night.

Police say a man walked into the store and immediately went behind the counter. He then verbally threatened the clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

An NRPS K9 Unit tracked the suspect for approximately 400 meters, where it is believed he may have entered a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white, heavy-set man, approximately 30-years-old and roughly five-foot-seven.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe, dark sunglasses, a grey camouflage toque and a grey scarf concealing his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, and ext. 9369.

