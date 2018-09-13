;
2017 BEA Winners
Police raid suspected drug house near St. Catharines high school

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after Niagara police executed a search warrant at a suspected drug house across the street from a high school.

Police say they began investigating the alleged sale of crystal methamphetamine this past summer in St. Catharines.

Investigators believed the drugs were being sold from a home directly across from a high school on Catherine St.

On Sept. 12, police executed a search warrant at the home where officers seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, a prohibited device, and cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.

Jason Cavanagh, of St. Catharines, was arrested and is facing drug trafficking charges and possession of a weapon.



