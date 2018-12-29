Police Pursuit truck after armed robbery

A police pursuit began in Hamilton today after a robbery at the Greensville store in Dundas.

Police say they received reports that someone with a gun robbed the store on old brock road around 2:30 this afternoon, and fled in a truck with cash. The driver was seen on the 403 and police followed.

The driver then got on the Linc, heading east, but when the truck mounted a sidewalk at Upper Wentworth and Stonechurch.

Hamilton Police called off the pursuit for safety reasons. Police say the truck then struck a car, and two vehicles were in a minor crash. The truck was found in the east end, but the person wanted for the robbery was not caught.

Police say no one was hurt but the investigation into what happened in ongoing.