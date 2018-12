The westbound lanes of Hwy. 403 between Waterdown Rd. and Hwy. 6 are closed this morning following a police pursuit.

The eastbound lanes were closed earlier in the morning but have since reopened.

Halton police were trying to pull over a U-Haul that was allegedly part of a break and enter.

The U-Haul drove into a ditch. Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle.