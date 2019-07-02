;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police pull over man going 165km in an 80km zone

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: police, st catharines, stunt driving


A man from St. Catharines, 24, has been charged with stunt driving on Canada Day after being pulled over going 85km over the speed limit near Highway 6, north of Parkside Drive.

The man’s licence has been suspended for seven days and his car has been impounded for a week as well.

He will be in court in early August, and if he found guilty of stunt driving and obstruction of his licence plate, he could face a fine between $2000 -$10 000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

Police set up a speed radar on the north and southbound lanes as part of the Canada Day Long Weekend initiative.



LATEST STORIES

Public Health Officials monitor beaches for water safety

Fourth person arrested for mischief after Raptors' championship win

Police pull over man going 165km in an 80km zone

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php