Police pull over man going 165km in an 80km zone

A man from St. Catharines, 24, has been charged with stunt driving on Canada Day after being pulled over going 85km over the speed limit near Highway 6, north of Parkside Drive.

The man’s licence has been suspended for seven days and his car has been impounded for a week as well.

He will be in court in early August, and if he found guilty of stunt driving and obstruction of his licence plate, he could face a fine between $2000 -$10 000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

Police set up a speed radar on the north and southbound lanes as part of the Canada Day Long Weekend initiative.