Police officer struck by vehicle

An OPP officer is in hospital with significant, yet non life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. The incident occurred on Highway 6 North at Parkside Drive in Waterdown. The officer was directing traffic at a previous collision scene. Sargeant Kerry Schmidt of the OPP says the injured officer was hit by a vehicle driven by a woman and that no charges have yet been laid. The investigation continues.
