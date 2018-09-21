Police make arrest in Niagara grow-op shooting, say facility not operating within license

Niagara Regional Police have arrested and charged a Niagara Falls man in connection with a shooting at a licensed cannabis grow-op.

Police officers were called to the facility near Somerville Rd. and Willoughby Rd. around 2 p.m. Monday.

A 45-year-old man called 911 to report he had been shot.

After securing a search warrant, officers entered the building as part of the investigation.

In addition to evidence related to the shooting, police say they found cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

They say the numbers and the manner they were being grown did not comply with the license for grow-op.

These plants were seized with the help of the force’s Guns, Gangs and Grows units.

58-year-old Frederick Roy Collette was arrested and charged Thursday.

He faces eight charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful production of marijuana.

The victim remains in serious but stable condition.