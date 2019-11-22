Police looking to identify hit and run driver in Milton

Halton police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who failed to remain at a collision in the area of Trudeau Dr and Elsworthy Crossing in Milton.

On November 21, around 9 a.m. a 4-door black Mercedes, possibly a new model CTS, was travelling on Trudeau Dr. and failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle narrowly missed a school bus who had the right-of-way and continued onto the sidewalk, striking a tree and then a parked car.

Home security cameras captured the incident.

Police say at the time of the incident there were several school busses in the area as well as children walking to school.

If you have any information or video of the incident you are asked to contact Constable Brian Lowerison at Halton Regional Police 12 Division at 905-878-5511, ext. 2405.