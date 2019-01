Police looking for witnesses in a New Year’s Eve stabbing on Hamilton mountain

A man in his early 20’s was stabbed just before midnight on New Year’s eve.

Hamilton police were called to Emperor Ave and Upper Wentworth around 11:30 pm for an assault incident.

The male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses. If you have any information contact Detective Sergeant DelConte at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers.