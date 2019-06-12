;
Police looking for witnesses after an assault in a St. Catharines parking garage

Posted:
On May 30 around 2 a.m. police were called to a parking garage at 8 Ontario St. in St. Catharines for a disturbance between several people.

Police say the fight escalated to physical violence and left one male with a serious but non-life threatening facial injury.

No charges have been laid at this time but police would like to speak to several witnesses that have yet to come forward.

Witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact Detective Constable Jordan Atkinson at (905) 688-4111 or CrimeStoppers.

 

 

 



