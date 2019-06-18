;
Police looking for suspect in St. Catharines bank robbery

Niagara Regional police are looking for a man in connection to a robbery at a Scotia Bank on Glendale Ave.

On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. a lone male entered the bank and demanded cash from the teller. He received a quantity of Canadian and American currency before ruining away on foot.

He is described as white, 5’7-5’10, thin build, in his 20’s with brown scruffy facial hair. He was wearing khaki pants, a grey American Eagle sweater and a dark toque with a grey and white stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Regional police or CrimeStoppers.

 



