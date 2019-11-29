Niagara police look for thief in St. Catharines robbery

Niagara Regional Police Service is looking for a man after a robbery in St. Catharines.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at a Canadian Tire gas station on Welland Ave.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived on scene.

He is described as white, 20 to 30 years of age, six-feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black baseball hat, black sunglasses, black gloves, black shoes with white soles and a scarf around his face.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, and badge number 9470.