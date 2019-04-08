Police locate body of missing Hamilton man

Hamilton police say the body of a man who went missing last week has been found.

Tinashe Sibanda had been reported missing from his Hamilton home on Thursday. Police were concerned for his well-being and asked the public for their help in locating the 30-year-old man.

Early Monday, investigators issued a news release stating Sibanda’s body was found on Sunday near the Red Hill Valley Parkway trail.

Police do not believe his death is suspicious.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tinashe’s family,” said police.