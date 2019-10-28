Police launch #ItCanWaitHalton distracted driving campaign

Halton police are turning to social media to help battle distracted driving in the region.

The police service has officially launched its “#ItCanWaitHalton” distracted driving initiative.

Police will be using the hashtag to provide tips on how to avoid distracted driving and to engage in the conversation.

“Every day, our officers routinely observe distracted driving; not only is this illegal, it puts all road users at risk,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Hill in a news release. “The #ItCanWaitHalton initiative aims to positively influence driver behaviour and reduce the use of handheld devices while driving, in an effort to increase traffic safety. Together, we can keep Halton roads safe.”

The two-week campaign, which runs until Nov. 8, encourages drivers to send text messages or make phone calls before you get in your car; turn off your phone or switch notifications to silent; and review your phone settings.

Police are also urging drivers to find out if your phone has a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature that mutes incoming calls, texts and notifications while you drive.

In addition to social media, the campaign will include digital and print signage that remind drivers that when they are behind the wheel, everything else can wait.

Ontario’s distracted driving law states that while you are driving, including when stopped in traffic or at a red light, it is illegal to: