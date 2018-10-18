;
Police issue reminder to drivers about cannabis and cars

Hamilton Police are reminding drivers it is illegal to use cannabis while behind the wheel.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

Within hours of legalization, Winnipeg Police issued their first ticket for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle.

The ticket carries a $672 fine.

OPP’s Central Region tweeted about an incident where a driver was found with a bag of marijuana beside them in the car. 

No similar incidents have yet been reported in Hamilton.

Still, Hamilton Police are reminding residents that not only is it illegal to consume cannabis while driving, it is illegal to drive while impaired by cannabis.

Police say even a small amount of drugs can affect a driver’s coordination, motor skills, reaction time, and decision-making skills.

Critics of marijuana legalization say the policy change will lead to drugged driving, cognitive damage in children, more addiction and more costs.



