Police issue reminder to drivers about cannabis and cars

Hamilton Police are reminding drivers it is illegal to use cannabis while behind the wheel.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

Within hours of legalization, Winnipeg Police issued their first ticket for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle.

So … this happened early this morning: A Consume Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle ticket was issued. Just like alcohol, consuming cannabis is legal – and like alcohol, consuming it in your vehicle is **not**. #KnowYourRole pic.twitter.com/RR9AUBv4RN — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 17, 2018

The ticket carries a $672 fine.

OPP’s Central Region tweeted about an incident where a driver was found with a bag of marijuana beside them in the car.

Public safety is our commitment!!

It is NOT ok for a driver to have marijuana beside them while operating a motor vehicle. Arrive alive, drive sober!! #HvilOPP ^JG pic.twitter.com/vJdFsxHvsJ — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) October 17, 2018

No similar incidents have yet been reported in Hamilton.

Still, Hamilton Police are reminding residents that not only is it illegal to consume cannabis while driving, it is illegal to drive while impaired by cannabis.

Police say even a small amount of drugs can affect a driver’s coordination, motor skills, reaction time, and decision-making skills.

Fact: Using Cannabis and driving is illegal and dangerous. Know the facts. #HamOnt #CannabisLegalization pic.twitter.com/SwvcdQ1s8I — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 18, 2018

Critics of marijuana legalization say the policy change will lead to drugged driving, cognitive damage in children, more addiction and more costs.