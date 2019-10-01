Police investigating possible abduction of McMaster student

Hamilton police are investigating the disappearance of a 18-year-old Chinese student and say foul play is believed to be involved and her safety may be at risk.

Ling Jie Huang, a Chinese citizen who has recently begun her studies at McMaster University was last seen leaving her residence near the Meadowlands in Ancaster on Sunday, September 29. Her family in China are aware that she is missing.

Huang is described as, 5’5, 140 lbs, with dark auburn hair.

Police say she has made some acquaintances in the Hamilton and Toronto/York area but these people remain unknown at this time.

If you see her, please call 911 immediately.