Police investigating a suspicious death on the Hamilton mountain
Hamilton police have been called to a home on Mountain Brow blvd. near Upper Ottawa for a suspicious death.
Mountain Brow blvd between Upper Ottawa and Rendell blvd is closed while the homicide unit investigates.
More to come.
HPS is responding to a suspicious death on the #HamOnt East Mountain. The homicide unit will be investigating. More details to follow.
— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 30, 2019
