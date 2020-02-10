Police investigating a stabbing on the Hamilton mountain

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing that took place Saturday afternoon on the Hamilton mountain.

Around 4:30 pm on February 8, police were called to a parking lot in the area of Stone Church Rd and Upper Ottawa for reports of a stabbing. Police found a 31-year-old Hamilton man suffering from injuries believed to be caused from an ‘edged weapon’.

He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted attack. If you have any information you are asked to contact Hamilton police or CrimeStoppers.