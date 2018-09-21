;
Police investigate as woman assaulted in St. Catharines

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: assault, niagara regional police, st catharines

Niagara Regional Police

 

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted in St. Catharines Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Oakdale Ave. and Hickory St. around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a woman was walking in the area when she was confronted by an unknown man.

She was pushed to the ground and the man pulled out a weapon, however it was never used.

The woman was able to resist the attack and the man fled on foot. She was not injured.

The man is described as white, 35 to 40 years old with short brown/reddish hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers.



