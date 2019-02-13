Police investigate ‘swatting’ incident at Oakville high school

Halton police are investigating a possible “swatting” incident at an Oakville high school.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Feb. 13, police say they received information about a bomb threat at Holy Trinity Secondary School.

“Prior to students arriving at the school, police attended and completed a thorough sweep of the building,” said investigators in a news release.

Officers did not find anything suspicious and staff and students were allowed into the building at 8:05 a.m.

Police say they are confident there is no threat to students and believe this was a “swatting” incident.

‘Swatting’ is a harassment tactic where a prank call is made to emergency services in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police to a particular address.

A school liaison officer will remain on scene at the school Wednesday.

Halton police are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to call 905-825-4777.