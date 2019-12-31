Police investigate shooting in east Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east end.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of King St. and Cochrane Rd. shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Investigators searched the area and found shell casings on the ground but no victims were located.

Police say they do not know who was involved in the shooting.

Investigators remain on scene and will be canvassing the neighbourhood throughout the day.

Police are asking residents and businesses to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

This is the 47th shooting incident so far in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Greg Mills at 905-546-2957 or Acting Det. Sgt. Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907.