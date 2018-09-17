Police investigate robbery at St. Catharines convenience store

Niagara police are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store in St. Catharines.

It happened on Sunday around 5:15 p.m. at N.R. Variety Store on Ontario St.

Police say a man armed with a weapon walked into the store accompanied by another man.

The pair made demands for cash and managed to take a quantity of money before fleeing the store on foot. They were last seen getting into an awaiting white sedan on Lowell Ave. before fleeing northbound on Thomas St.

“An extensive search of the area was conducted however the vehicle and suspect males remain outstanding,” said police in a news release.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspects as black, between 20 and 30 years old and were wearing black clothing, hooded sweatshirts and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Niagara police.