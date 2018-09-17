;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police investigate robbery at St. Catharines convenience store

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: crime, niagara regional police service, robbery, st catharines

policetape-750x421 (1)

Niagara police are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store in St. Catharines.

It happened on Sunday around 5:15 p.m. at N.R. Variety Store on Ontario St.

Police say a man armed with a weapon walked into the store accompanied by another man.

The pair made demands for cash and managed to take a quantity of money before fleeing the store on foot. They were last seen getting into an awaiting white sedan on Lowell Ave. before fleeing northbound on Thomas St.

“An extensive search of the area was conducted however the vehicle and suspect males remain outstanding,” said police in a news release.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspects as black, between 20 and 30 years old and were wearing black clothing, hooded sweatshirts and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Niagara police.



LATEST STORIES

Baby in critical condition after head-on crash on Nebo Rd.

Girl, 6, subject of Amber Alert found safe in Saskatchewan

Approach the Bench

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php