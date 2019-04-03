Police investigate ‘person in distress’ in Brantford

Residents are being asked to stay away from an area in Brantford where police are involved in an ongoing investigation.

Brantford police say officers are dealing with a person in distress in the area of Market St. and Grey St.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence at a gentlemen’s club in the area.

#Brantford Police remain on scene at the Gentlemen’s Club. Occupant has yet to be removed although police have entered building. Details on @chchtv news at 6. https://t.co/rxhJ1o0Nmv — Luke Gudgin (@LiveEyeLuke) April 3, 2019

Waterloo Regional Police Service is assisting with the investigation.

Police say there is no threat to public safety but residents are being asked to stay away from the area.