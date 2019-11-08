Police investigate numerous thefts from vehicles in Halton Hills

Police have released an image of a suspect wanted after a number of vehicles were broken into in Halton Hills.

Investigators say they have received “numerous reports” throughout October of vehicles being entered and items stolen from inside.

Surveillance footage received from the public shows several suspects but their identities are concealed. However, a few images did capture the face of one of the suspects.

Police are trying to identify the person they believe is responsible in the thefts.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 905-825-4747, ext. 2405