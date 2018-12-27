;
Police investigate Christmas Eve robbery at Oakville gas station

Category: Halton
Tags: halton, pioneer, police, robbery

Halton police are searching for a man who robbed an Oakville gas station at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.

Police say a man armed with a handgun walked into the Pioneer gas station on Bronte Rd. around 6 a.m. on Dec. 24.

The man pointed a firearm at the clerk and made demands for cash. He then fled in a newer model, four-door, black BMW with stolen Ontario licence plates.

Investigators describe the suspect as being 30 to 35 years of age, roughly five-foot-eleven with a heavy build. He was wearing a “very distinct” XCIX Varsity style black and grey jacket with a black Toronto Raptors t-shirt, black pants, dark shoes, a black balaclava and one white and one black glove.

Police say the suspect was later seen around 9 a.m. in Mississauga removing licence plates from an unassociated vehicle.

The vehicle and the suspect were last spotted in Toronto at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Mills at 905-825-4747, ext 2285.



