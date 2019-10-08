Police investigate armed home invasion in Brantford

Police say two men have been arrested and another is still outstanding after an armed home invasion in Brantford.

Officers were called to a home on Sarah St. around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say three men armed with firearms forced their way inside the residence.

Four people were home at the time and one of the residents was assaulted.

Investigators say gunshots were fired as the trio fled the scene on foot.

“Officers and Police K9 conducted a search and a track of the area where they were able to locate and arrest two suspects without incident,” said Brantford police in a news release. Police say the men were hiding on a nearby property a short distance area.

A 26-year-old Brampton man and 33-year-old Mississauga man are facing charges.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Det. Kevin Cabral of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2206 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.