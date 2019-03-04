Police investigate a dozen graffiti incidents in Halton Region

Police are hoping the public can help identify those responsible for several incidents of graffiti in Halton Region.

Investigators say at least 12 incidents have happened since Feb. 16 in highly visible areas of the downtown core in Georgetown.

Police say five unique tags have been recognized based on their individual graffiti style, colour and signature.

The tags include Deadx, Dead, Jade, RIOT, and Baby.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help police with the investigation to contact Halton police at 905-878-5511, ext 2410.