Police investigate 8th bank robbery in Halton Region

Halton police are investigating the region’s eighth bank robbery in less than two months.

It happened at a TD Canada Trust branch at 6501 Derry Rd. around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two masked men entered the bank and demanded cash from staff at gunpoint.

The men are believed to have left the scene in a dark coloured SUV. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle travelling westbound on Derry Rd. before turning around and heading in the opposite direction.

Both men were wearing black ski masks, black gloves and described as being between 20 and 29 years of age. The first suspect is roughly five-foot-eight, with a slim build and was wearing dark coloured clothing, including a hood and dark coloured track pants. The second was also wearing dark coloured clothing.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

This is the eighth bank robbery in Halton Region since Dec. 13, 2019.

Investigators are asking residents to be vigilant when attending banks, including parking lots, and to report any suspicious activity to police.

They are appealing for information from witnesses or dashcam video that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Regional Robbery Task Force Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 2416 or Det. Michael Maltar at 905-825-4747, ext. 2417.