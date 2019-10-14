Police identify three possible suspects in hit-and-run

Toronto police have identified three persons of interest in an alleged hit-and-run that left a toddler and two women seriously injured.

Officers say a grey, 2015 Dodge Journey reportedly ran a red light, jumped a curb and struck the three on a sidewalk.

The 20-month-old’s stroller was smashed in the incident.

The persons driving the vehicle fled the scene after the incident. The impact of the crash also dislodged the vehicle’s front licence plate, which was found at the scene.

Investigators are looking to speak with two men, age 49 and 34, along with a 30-year-old woman.