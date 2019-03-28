;
Police identify 2nd suspect in Brantford shooting

Category: Ontario
Tags: brantford, Brantford Police Service, crime, police, shooting


Police are trying to identify a second suspect wanted in connection with a brazen shooting last week in Brantford.

Investigators initially linked 19-year-old Isaiah Castillo to the shooting but police say he is no longer a suspect.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the area of Colborne St. and Park Ave. around 1 p.m. on Mar. 22. They found a man suffering serious injuries from a
gunshot wound.

Police are trying to identify a man captured on surveillance cameras in the area. He is described at roughly five-foot-eight, with a medium build, and a mustache.
He was wearing a black jacket with a pink detail, a dark hooded shirt, a dark baseball hat, blue jeans, and black running shoes with white soles.

The Major Crime Unit says the other suspect, 19-year-old Keyshawn Commissiong, is still at large. He is described as five-foot-eleven, 165 lbs, with black hair in dreadlocks. Commissiong was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants with “Champion” in white lettering and brown boots.

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact 911. Police say do not approach the suspects as they may be in possession of a firearm.



